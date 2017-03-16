Man (18) charged with murder of Daithi Douglas

An 18-year-old man has been sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court after he was charged with the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas who was shot dead on a Dublin street last year.

Douglas (55) from Killala Road, in Cabra in north Dublin was fatally wounded in a shooting outside a shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on afternoon of July 1st last.

The father-of-one was standing in the doorway of a shop owned by his wife Yumei when he was approached and shot several times. He was the ninth person to die in the Hutch-Kinahan feud which has claimed the lives of ten people.

On Thursday morning, Nathan Foley, from Rosary Road, Dublin 8, was brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

He is charged with the murder of Mr Douglas and criminal damage to a car at Strand Road, Dublin 4 three days later.

Det Sergeant Paul Murphy, of Kilmainham Garda station told the court that Mr Foley “made no reply after caution” when he was charged at 10.31am on Thurday morning.

Garda Darren Reid also told the court that Foley had no reply when he was charged with criminal damage to the car.

A State solicitor told the court that the book of evidence was ready and it was served in court by Det Sgt Murphy. The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment but “ the ordinary courts are inadequate for effective adminstration of justice” in this case.

The DPP has granted certificate for Mr Foley to be sent forward for trial to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Judge Walsh granted the State’s request and told the accused he was being returned for trial to the Special Criminal Court. A date for Mr Foley’s next hearing has yet to be allocated and he has not indicated how he will plead to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Walsh noted the accused is unemployed and he acceded to a request from defence solicitor Matthew de Courcy to grant legal aid to Mr Foley.

The judge also directed that copies of videos of interviews were to be disclosed to the defence.

A second man, Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson, of Loreto Road, Maryland, in Dublin had been charged earlier with the murder and is due before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.