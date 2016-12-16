Judge says courtroom ‘stinking of perjury’ after drivers walk away

A Co Clare judge claimed his courtroom was “stinking of perjury” after he had to strike out more than 20 speeding cases on Friday.

Judge Patrick Durcan made the comment at Ennis District Court after 15 people suspected of speeding walked away without sanction after stating in sworn evidence that they never received the fixed charge penalty in the post.

Judge Durcan had to accept the testimony of the drivers as the State could not prove that the charges did arrive by post as the letters are not registered. The vast majority of the cases related to motorists clocked over the limit by “Go Safe” speeding vans.

“This courtroom is stinking of dishonesty and is stinking of perjury today,” he said.

‘A good shower’

After one motorist pleaded guilty and told the judge he did receive his fixed charge penalty notice, Judge Durcan told the man, “I hope you have a good shower after leaving this court room today.”

To another motorist who said she did receive the penalty notice, Judge Durcan said she was honest and “wasn’t contaminated by the dozens of people who have perjured themselves in court today”.

“The postal system can’t be as bad as people are making it out to be where they are telling me they didn’t receive the notices,” he added.

Of the 25 speeding cases struck out, 15 involved motorists saying they did not receive the notice in the post.

If motorists are convicted of speeding in the district court, they are fined and given five penalty points, which in turn increases their insurance premium.