‘It was self-defence’: Man charged in Wicklow body case

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Patricia O’Connor (61), whose dismembered remains were found scattered over a Wicklow roadside.

Kieran Greene (32) of Mountain View, Rathfarnham, Dublin appeared at Tallaght District Court on Thursday.

The court was told that when he was charged, Mr Greene replied: “It was self-defence.”

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded Mr Greene in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Thursday, June 22nd.

The accused must apply to the High Court for bail due to the murder charge.

Gardaí believe Ms O’Connor, a grandmother, was killed in her home at Mountain View in Rathfarnham in Dublin almost two weeks ago.

A number of her body parts have been found in Co Wicklow, including her hands and head, which were discovered in a plastic bag.