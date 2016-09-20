Irish Water pleads guilty over Carraroe water plan delay

Irish Water has pleaded guilty to failing to implement a plan to improve drinking water quality in Carraroe in Co Galway and was ordered to give €3,000 to charity to avoid a l conviction.

The company is being prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a delay in completing a €1m project to deal with a water quality problem in Carraroe. Earlier this year residents in the Connemara village received boil water notices.

The prosecution was listed before Judge John O’Neill on Tuesday at Dublin District Court.

Irish Water pleaded guilty to charges under EU (drinking water) regulations that between December 1st 2015 and January 8th last it failed to comply with a directive issued by the EPA. The directive was to implement an action programme for the improvement of the quality of water for human consumption from Carraroe public water supply, to react to parametric values specified for trihalomethanes (THMs).

THMs are a group of organic chemicals formed when chlorine is used to disinfect water and reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in raw water.