Homeless man charged over death of Gerard Freyne

A homeless man has appeared in court in Limerick, charged in connection with the death of Gerard Freyne in the city last week.

Wayne Kennedy (32), of no fixed address, made no reply when charged with assault causing harm to Mr Freyne, gardaí told Limerick District Court, on Monday.

Mr Freyne, a 53-year-old father from the south side of Limerick city, who had been resident in Novas-run Br Stephen Russell House sheltered accommodation for men, died last Friday, two days after he sustained serious injuries on Lord Edward Street, Limerick.

Det Garda Barry Moylan, Roxboro Road Garda station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Kennedy around 2pm on Saturday, and with charging the accused with assault causing harm under the provisions of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Free legal aid was granted and Mr Kennedy did not speak during the brief court hearing.

Solicitor John Herbert, representing the accused, said his client was not seeking bail and agreed to an adjournment.

Judge Marian O’Leary, presiding, directed that Mr Kennedy receive “all necessary medical treatment” while in custody.

She remanded the defendant in custody to appear before the District Court again on October 25th next.