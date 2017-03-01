Ger Dundon refused bail over alleged dangerous driving

Ger Dundon has been refused bail after appearing in court charged with multiple counts of dangerous driving.

Mr Dundon (30), of Hyde Road, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court on Wednesday charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving and one count of endangerment.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the Limerick area during a high-speed vehicle pursuit involving armed Garda units on February 26th.

Mr Dundon was escorted to the court by armed gardaí.

Garda David Baynam told the court that Mr Dundon had made no reply to any of the charges after being cautioned.

Mr Dundon was assigned a solicitor and granted free legal aid by the court.

‘Further offences’

Objecting to bail, Mr Baynam said it was his opinion that, if granted bail, Mr Dundon would “commit further serious offences” and would “not abide” by any bail conditions.

This was disputed by Mr Dundon’s solicitor, John Devane, who said his client would abide by any bail conditions, including a curfew.

Judge Marian O’Leary refused bail and remanded Mr Dundon in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link on March 7th.