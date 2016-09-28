Gareth Hutch gun accused is further remanded

A 29-year-old man charged with unlawful possession of a handgun in connection with the murder of Gareth Hutch in Dublin, has been further remanded in custody.

Father-of-one Gareth Hutch (35), a nephew of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats where he lived on North Cumberland Street in inner city Dublin, on the morning of May 24th.

He died during series of killings in a feud between rival Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Thomas Fox, who has an address at Rutland Court, in north inner city Dublin, is charged with unlawful possession of a Makarov 9mm handgun at Avondale House on May 23rd, a day before the shooting.

The charge is contrary to section 27A of the Firearms Act which can carry a sentence of up to 14 years.

He had been initially refused bail by Dublin District Court on June 1st and was remanded in custody. He faced his eighth hearing on Wednesday when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Blake heard that the State was seeking an adjournment for as long as possible to allow time for the DPP’s directions to be obtained. He was told the case is extremely complex that about 300 statements have been taken but progress is being made.

Judge Blake said that the case has been before the court since June and he appreciated it was serious and complex. However, he warned that it has to be moved along.

The accused has been in custody since June 1 on the one charge before the court. Mr Fox was further remanded in custody to appear again in two weeks.

The court has also heard that the investigation involved the examination of 5,000 hours of CCTV.

He is one of two people before the courts charged in connection with the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary McDonnell (43) with an address at Avondale House, North Cumberland Street has also been charged and is accused of withholding information from gardaí investigating Gareth Hutch’s murder.