Garda who was shot in Florida in court on assault charges

A District Court judge is expected to decide next month on whether to accept jurisdication in a case involving a garda who is charged with assaulting two women.

Garda Brian Hanrahan, of Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, is alleged to have committed the assault offences at Nenagh last February.

The 34-year-old garda came to prominence last year when he was shot in the United States, where he was on holiday at the time, during an armed robbery. He was treated in hospital in Florida and made a good recovery before being allowed to return to Ireland and take up duty as a garda again.

He was in Nenagh District Court on Friday in relation to the criminal charges against him but not called upon to speak.

His solicitor said that they had received disclosure of documents from the prosecution the previous evening and they wanted time to consider these documents, and also to address Judge Elizabeth McGrath on the question of jurisdiction.

Sergeant Michael Keating said he had no objection to an adjournment of the case to next month.

Judge McGrath put the case back to November 24th “to deal with the issue of jurisdiction”.