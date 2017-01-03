Garda faces 212 charges including theft and corruption

A member of An Garda Síochána has appeared in court to face more than 200 charges including theft and corruption.

John O’Halloran, who was based at Barrack Street Garda station in Cork city, was brought before Cork District Court on Tuesday where he was charged with theft, deception, attempted deception and corruption relating to sums ranging from less than €100 to more than €5,000 between 2009 and 2014.

Insp Fergal Foley told the court that he arrested Mr O’Halloran at his home in the Douglas area of Cork city on Tuesday morning.

He brought him to Togher Garda station where he charged him with the 212 offences. He told the court Mr O’Halloran made no reply to any of the charges.

Insp John Deasy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the matter be dealt with by way of indictment before a judge and jury at Circuit Court level.

Granted bail

Insp Foley said gardaí had no objection to Mr O’Halloran being granted bail once he was willing to abide by a number of conditions including that he reside at his address in Douglas.

Gardaí also sought assurances from Mr O’Halloran that he would have no communication or contact and would not interfere with any of the witnesses or injured parties in the case.

They also requested that he surrender his passport and not apply for a new one. The accused had already complied with this, said Insp Foley.

An independent surety of €5,000, €1,000 of which was to be lodged with the court, was also sought as a condition.

Dan Murphy, solicitor for Mr O’Halloran, said his client was happy to comply with the conditions and he would be seeking bail.

Judge Olan Kelleher granted Mr O’Halloran bail and remanded him to appear again at Cork District Court on February 16th next for service of the book of evidence.