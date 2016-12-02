Garda denies allegations of punching two women, court hears

A garda is denying allegations that he punched two women in the face in the early hours of the morning after an argument developed during a drive home, a court has heard. Brian Hanrahan (34), Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, is charged with two counts of assault arising from an incident in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, on March 6th last.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath yesterday accepted jurisdiction in the case at Nenagh District Court. She was told that Mr Hanrahan was pleading not guilty to the offences which were “completely denied”.

Outlining the allegations against Mr Hanrahan, State solicitor Michelle O’Connell said gardaí­ in Nenagh were made aware of an incident shortly after 4am on March 6th. On arrival, they found a young female who had an “injury to the mouth” and was “visibly upset,” Ms O’Connell said. “She had blood on her face and said her tooth was loose.”

This woman told the gardaí­ that her friend had agreed to give a man a lift home, for a fee of €15. She was a front-seat passenger in the car when the man became “abusive” while talking about Nenagh during the journey. They became offended and the driver, this woman’s friend, stopped the car and asked him to get out. “It was at this point that this male punched her in the face when she asked for the money.” The man was tall and had red hair, the woman told gardaí.

The other woman, the driver, said she was assaulted when she tried to stop the man assaulting her friend. “She said she was then punched in the face.” The man then walked away. While the gardaí­ were at the scene, a man who fitted the description was seen staggering “and appeared to be drunk”. He gave his name as Brian Hanrahan and identified himself as an off-duty member of An Garda Síochána.

The gardaí­ noticed that the man had a cut on his hand “by his knuckles”. He was brought to the Garda station in Nenagh and his hands were photographed.

One of the woman who had been punched in the face had a swollen and tender upper lip and was in severe pain, Ms O’Connell told the court. She had a fracture to a tooth. She needed dental work which cost €510. The other woman had bruising to the left side of her face and said she was punched twice with a fist. She did not require medical treatment.

Judge MacGrath said she was accepting jurisdiction in the case and noted that the DPP had directed that the matter be dealt with summarily.

Solicitor Daniel O’Gorman, for Mr Hanrahan, said the offences were “completely denied” and his client was pleading not guilty. It was Mr Hanrahan who rang the gardaí­ on the night, he said.

Judge MacGrath remanded him on continuing bail until February 3rd, when the case is expected to conclude. Mr Hanrahan came to public attention last year when he was shot while on holiday in the United States, during an armed robbery, but recovered after receiving hospital treatment and was able to return to Ireland and resume his Garda duties.