Galway hotel director charged with threat to kill his neighbour

A man has appeared before a special court sitting in Galway, charged with threatening to kill his neighbour, who lives in the former home of late Hollywood film-maker John Huston.

David Corbett (48) of St Cleran’s, Craughwell, Co Galway was brought in custody from Galway Garda station to Galway District Court for the brief hearing on Thursday.

Insp Kevin Gately gave evidence that Mr Corbett was arrested at 11.44am at the Garda station.

He was charged with telling three men, on separate dates between January 1st, 2012, and February 28th, 2014, that he intended to kill or cause serious harm to Ian Quinn, who owns St Cleran’s House, at the same address.

Mr Corbett, a hotel director, is also charged with harassing Mr Quinn at St Cleran’s on dates between March 2012 and July 2015.

Insp Gately said the accused replied, “All lies and fabricated” to the harassment charge, and, “Lies and fabricated” to two of the other charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the matter go forward for trial.

Bail

Insp Gately said the State had no objection to bail with conditions attached, on Mr Corbett’s own surety of €10,000 and one independent surety of €10,000, with no cash lodgement required and he outlined the bail conditions required by the State.

Judge Marie Keane remanded Mr Corbett on bail to appear before Loughrea District Court on December 7th for service of a Book of Evidence.

Bail was granted on condition Mr Corbett have no contact, directly or indirectly, by any means whatsoever, with the injured party or any other witnesses and that he have no contact by any means with other members of the Quinn family or with any of their employees or their families.

He was also ordered to sign on every Monday and Friday at Loughrea Garda station, to surrender his passport and not apply for any new travel documents.

He was ordered to provide a phone number to gardaí and be contactable 24 hours a day; and not to trespass on a named property.

Solicitor Mary McDermott, for Mr Corbett, said her client was a director of a company which owns a hotel and that he and his family were rooted in the local community.

Mr Quinn, who is chairman of medical devices company Creganna, was in court for the brief remand hearing.

St Cleran’s was owned by the Huston family from 1954 to 1971 and was bought in 1997 by American actor and chat show host Merv Griffin, who converted it into a hotel which closed in 2008.

Mr Quinn bought the manor house on 43 acres as a family home in 2012.