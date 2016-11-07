Freddie Thomspon charged with murder of man in Dublin

A 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of David “Daithi” Douglas who was gunned down on a Dublin street in July.

Frederick “Freddie” Thompson (35) of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin, was arrested last Tuesday and detained at Kilmainham Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He has been remanded in custody by Judge David Waters at Dublin District Court and will face his next hearing on Friday.

Mr Douglas (55) from Killala Road, in Cabra in north Dublin was shot dead outside a shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on afternoon of July 1 last. The father-of-one was standing in the doorway of a shop owned by his wife Yumei when he was approached and shot several times.

The victim, who suffered a number of gunshot wounds, was rushed to St James’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Thompson was charged with the murder on Saturday evening and held in Garda custody over the weekend. He was brought under armed escort to appear before the court Monday morning.

Dressed in a navy anorak with a grey hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners, he did not address the court during the five-minute hearing but smiled and made hand gestures to a woman in the public gallery indicating he would call her.

He sat back with his arms folded as Det Inspector Paul Cleary gave evidence and told the court that Mr Thompson was charged just after 6.30pm on Saturday at Kilmainham Garda station.

“In reply to the charge after caution he said ‘no comment’,” said Det Inspector Cleary said.

The garda applied for a remand in custody and defence solicitor John Quinn said that there was no objection to his client’s next appearance being held via video-link.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Waters remanded him in custody pending his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

His solicitor made an application for free legal aid and furnished the court with a statement of his client’s means. Judge Waters acceded to the request and said he would assign Mr Quinn.

Bail cannot be considered by the District Court in murder cases and he will have to make an application to the High Court to get released pending trial. A book of evidence has yet to be completed and served on Mr Thompson who has not yet entered a plea to the charge.