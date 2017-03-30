Former head of security for Rihanna accused of harrassing garda

A former head of security for Rihanna has appeared in court charged with harassing a Garda sergeant.

Geoffrey Keating (38), Woodbank Drive, Valley Park, Finglas, is charged with harassing Sgt Carey from his home address at Woodbank Drive on August 21st, 2016.

On Thursday, Mr Keating appeared before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown Court for a plea or a date for hearing in the Central Criminal Court.

The court had heard it will be alleged that on August 21st, Sgt Carey received a number of threatening messages on his private mobile phone via Viber from Mr Keating, who worked for Rihanna in 2012 and 2013.

Sgt Carey had given Mr Keating his mobile number previously while investigating a matter.

Defence solicitor Terry Hanahoe asked Judge McHugh to remand the case to fix the date for hearing as a date was not yet available.

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Keating on continuing bail until April 21st next to fix a date for hearing.

The court heard there will be 17 State witnesses and two defence witnesses in case.

As part of his bail, Mr Keating is to have no contact with Sgt Carey or any other gardaí , save through his solicitor.