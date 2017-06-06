File relating to Waterford woman’s murder to be sent to DPP

Gardaí are sending a file to the DPP in relation to the murder of a young mother who was found dead in her apartment in Waterford in April, a court has heard.

Danny Whelan (25) who is originally from Thurles in Co Tipperary but was listed as of no fixed abode, made his third appearance before Waterford District Court on Tuesday morning since being charged with the murder of Samantha Walsh.

Inspector Anthony Dineen told the court a file will be sent to the DPP “this very day” and asked for a further remand in custody for a month.

The accused’s solicitor, Philip English, said there was no objection and Judge Kevin Staunton remanded the accused in custody, to appear again before Waterford District Court on July 4th.

Ms Walsh, a mother of four children, was found dead in an apartment at Thomas Street in Waterford on the afternoon of Friday, April 28th.