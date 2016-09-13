‘Father Ted’ actor pays €40 over criminal damage to flower pots

Actor Gerard McSorley has been given the benefit of the Probation Act after paying €40 to Bank of Ireland for damaging two flower pots outside a Co Donegal branch.

His solicitor Jacqui Sharkey told Dungloe District Court they were plastic flower pots and she was not sure of the value but Mr McSorley, who played Fr Todd Unctious in Father Ted, had €40 compensation for the bank.

Prosecuting Garda Insp Dennis Joyce told the court the manager of the bank’s Bunbeg branch Marion Boyle had called gardaí about an incident. He said Mr McSorley (66) had damaged a flower pot in the bank.

“He left after roaring and shouting at Ms Boyle and damaged a flower pot outside the bank,” he said.

Insp Joyce said Mr McSorley made a full admission and apologised. He had previous public disorder convictions from 2014, 2006 and 2005, the court heard.

Ms Sharkey said Mr McSorley regretted his actions very much and noted he had experienced difficulties over the years.

“He is very calm and well-liked in Bunbeg,” she said, adding that her client was not working at present.

Judge Paul Kelly said it was “not the worst case ever” to come before the court and he applied the Probation Act when McSorley, of Cul Na Toinne, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg, admitted criminal damage to the flower pots on June 16th.

Mr McSorley did not appear at an earlier hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.