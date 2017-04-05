Farmer charged with murdering neighbour in Co Kerry

A 62-year-old Kerry farmer has appeared before Tralee District Court charged with the murder of a neighbouring landowner.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff, is charged with the murder of Anthony O’Mahony on April 4th at Rattoo, Ballyduff.

Dressed in a smart grey blue suit and blue shirt, Mr Ferris was accompanied by Detective Sergeant Hohn Heaslip and Detective Garda Shane O’Driscoll of Listowel. His solicitor Risteard Pierse sat alongside Mr Ferris in court.

Det Sgt Heaslip gave evidence of formal arrest charge and caution, saying that at 11.55 pm on April 4th he arrested Mr Ferris, and later charged him on directions of the DPP.

Cautioned, he made no reply to the charge, the detective said.

Mr Ferris’ solicitor, Risteard Pierse, said he had no questions on the procedure..

“My client understands he is to be remanded in custody”, the solicitor said.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall-Nolan said the State’s application was to remand Mr Ferris in custody.

“My client will be making an application for bail in the High Court, ” Mr Pierse said.

The solicitor also said he would be making a recommendation his client receive all necessary medical treatment while in custody.

Judge James O’Connor asked Mr Pierse to elaborate, asking what was wrong with his client. The solicitor said he did not want to go into it at that point .

However, he had already spoken to the doctor on Tuesday expressing concerns about his client’s mental state.

Judge James O’Connor remanded Mr Ferris in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on April 12th.