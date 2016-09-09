Ex-senator James Heffernan in court over motoring offences

A former Labour senator has appeared in court charged with a series of driving offences following the Indiependence music festival in Co Cork over the August bank holiday weekend.

James Heffernan, who ran unsuccessfully for the Social Democrats in Limerick in the last general election, appeared at Fermoy District Court on Friday under the Irish form of his name.

Seamus Ó hEifearnáin, (35) from Baile an Lina, Coill Fhionan, Co Limerick, was charged with a total of five motoring offences.

He was charged with one count of dangerous driving at Coolnanave, Mitchelstown, on August 1st last and with one count of dangerous driving at Limerick Road, Mitchelstown, on the same date.

Mr Ó hEifearnáin was also charged with driving without insurance, driving without a driving licence and drink driving all at Limerick Road, Mitchelstown, all on the same date.

Garda Dave Delea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Ó hEifearnáin made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Mr Ó hEifearnáin told Judge Brian Sheridan he was representing himself but was attempting to obtain a solicitor.

“I am seeking all documents for disclosure,” said Mr Ó hEifearnáin, who agreed with the judge that he should get legal representation given the technical natures of the charges.

Insp Eoin Healy applied to have the matter adjourned to October 7th for either a plea in the case or to fix a date for hearing if the charges are contested. Mr Ó hEifearnáin agreed to the application.