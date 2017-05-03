Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara gets over €8,400 in road crash case

Euromillions jackpot winner Dolores McNamara has received €8,401 in a court settlement arising from a claim for damages over a road collision 18 months ago.

The settlement at Killaloe District Court, sitting at Brian Boru on the Hill licensed premises in Ballina, was over an incident in which Ms McNamara’s Mercedes sustained “extensive material damage” in a collison with William Butler’s commercial Ford vehicle on October 27th, 2015.

The mid-morning crash happened near Ms McNamara’s home at Lough Derg Hall, Ogonnelloe, Co Clare.

Evidence in the case was due to be heard before Judge Aeneas McCarthy on Tuesday but when the case was called, solicitor for Ms McNamara, David Scott said talks were ongoing outside court and asked for more time.

Sandra Barnwell BL for Mr Butler, of Ballyhea, Charleville, Cork, returned to court shortly afterwards and told Judge McCarthy “a compromise has been reached” and the hearing in the case would not be going ahead.

The settlement spared Ms McNamara the requirement to enter the witness box and give an account of what occurred on the day of the crash.

Mr Scott said that an order in the amount of €8,401 could be made in favour of Ms McNamara plus costs that includes the costs of an engineer’s report.

No admission of liability was made in the case.

Ms McNamara won a €115 million Euromillions jackpot in 2005.