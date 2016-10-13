Clare man charged with shovel attack on his brother

A 67-year-old Co Clare man has appeared in court charged with assaulting his brother with a shovel.

At Ennis District Court, Kevin McCormack of Fanore, was charged with the assault causing harm of his brother Michael on June 8th last year.

Insp Tom Kennedy said it would be alleged Michael McCormack sustained a wound requiring 20 stitches to his arm as he tried to protect himself.

According to Judge Patrick Durcan, the medical report says Michael McCormack is living in fear there will be further attacks. Insp Kennedy said there was a background between the two prior to the incident.

Judge Durcan adjourned the matter to January 11th.