Cathríona White’s brother assaulted men over funeral photo

A brother of Cathríona White – who died last year in Los Angeles and who was actor Jim Carrey’s girlfriend – may be dealt with under the restorative justice project after he admitted assaulting two men as a result of a photograph taken at his sister’s funeral, a court has heard.

James White (32) of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, a decorated British Army soldier, had previously pleaded guilty in Thurles District Court to two counts of assault causing harm on a date in November 2015.

The case was then adjourned to allow for the preparation of a victim impact statement in relation to the people he assaulted, his solicitor Colin Morrissey said.

The impact statement was handed into Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, who noted that one of the victims had to receive medical treatment as a result of the assault, while the other did not. The assault had affected both “quite substantially”, she said.

“It arose out of a photograph that was taken at your client’s sister’s funeral,” the judge said to Mr Morrissey. “It caused him to take the course of action he took.”

Restorative justice

She said the case might be an appropriate one to be dealt with under the restorative justice project and she was concerned about certain “fears” that the victims had following the assault.

Mr Morrissey said his client would be open to the case being assessed for suitability under that project. Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter until February 28th.

Mr White achieved the rank of Lance Corporal in the British Army and was p presented with the Military Cross by Queen Elizabeth at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in 2011. The award was made to him in respect of “multiple acts of bravery” while serving with the army in Afghanistan.

His sister Ms White (30) died in Los Angeles last October and was buried in her home town of Cappawhite.

She had been in a relationship with Hollywood star Jim Carrey, but the couple broke up a few days before she took her own life.