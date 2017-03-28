Brothers charged over Stoneybatter attack on gardaí

Two brothers are to face trial charged over a serious assault on two gardaí in Dublin.

The male and female officers, based at the Bridewell Garda station, were hospitalised after they sustained injuries during an incident in Stoneybatter in north inner city last year.

Two brothers, Dean Fogarty (20) and Dylan Fogarty (23) of Dunard Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7, have been charged with assault causing harm to Garda Denise Larkin and Garda Peter Ryan at Manor Street, Dublin 7 on August 5th, 2016.

Dylan Fogarty has an additional charge for theft of Garda Ryan’s utility belt.

They appeared before Judge Kathryn Hutton at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Evidence of their arrest and getting charged was outlined in a certificate furnished to the judge by court Garda Sergeant Paul Keane. He said there are statements and CCTV evidence to be served on the defence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the two men should face “trial on indictment”. This means the case will go before the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Dean Fogarty’s solicitor Eoin Lysaght asked for disclosure of the full file.

Edward Bradbury, Dylan Fogarty’s solicitor, also sought disclosure of evidence and said that there was consent to the case being adjourned for eight weeks.

Judge Hutton made the disclosure order and ordered them to appear again on May 23rd when it is expected they will be served with books of evidence and returned for trial. Legal aid was granted.