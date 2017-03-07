Boxer Michael O’Reilly’s case to be heard in June

The court case against international boxer Michael O’Reilly, who is accused of criminal damage and breaching the Public Order Act during an incident last year, is due to be heard in June.

Mr O’Reilly (23) of Mountrath, Laois, appeared at Thurles District Court charged with criminal damage and two public order offences.

The court heard last year that the charges arise out of an “incident” at Ballybeg, Littleton, Co Tipperary on April 18th, 2016. .

The court heard on Tuesda there are two co-accused “connected” to Mr O’Reilly’s case, including one juvenile, and the trial is likely to take at least half a day to complete.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case until June.

Michael O’Reilly left the Olympic Games in Rio last August after news emerged of a failed drug test before he departed for the games.

He is charged with being intoxicated in a public place and with using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour on April 18th of last year, and with criminal damage.