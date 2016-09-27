Boxer Michael O’Reilly in court on public order charges

Boxer Michael O’Reilly is facing three charges under the Public Order Act and more criminal charges may yet follow, a court has been told.

The boxer, who left the Olympic Games in Rio last month after failing a drugs test – was in Thurles District Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident last April.

The court heard a bench warrant had to be issued for O’Reilly’s arrest in May when he didn’t appear in court to answer the charges.

The 23-year-old, of Mountrath, Laois, is charged with being intoxicated in a public place; engaging in abusive, insulting or threatening behaviour; and failing to comply with the directions of a garda.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Ballybeg, Littleton, Co Tipperary on April 18th.

The case was adjourned until December after gardaí­ told the court that a decision has yet to be made on whether more charges will be laid against O’Reilly.

The boxer, who was due to take part in the middleweight division at the Rio Olympics before news emerged of his failed drug test, was in court on Tuesday, however he was not called upon to speak during the short hearing.

His solicitor, JJ Fitzgerald, told Judge Elizabeth McGrath that the defendant was “anxious that the case be dealt with”.

Sergeant Declan O’Carroll said there are “possibly further charges” and it was a matter where there were “several arrests” at the time and “other allegations from one side. A file is almost ready. We’ll be seeking the DPP’s directions overall.”

“So there may be further charges pending?,” Judge McGrath asked.

“Possibly,” the sergeant said, before applying for an adjournment until December.

Judge McGrath asked if the sergeant was satisfied there will be a “clearer picture” by December on whether there are to be further charges and was told that there will.

She agreed to adjourn the case until December 6th.