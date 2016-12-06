Boxer Michael O’Reilly has Public Order Act case adjourned

Boxer Michael O’Reilly, facing a District Court case over alleged breaches of the Public Order Act, may face “more serious charges”, according to gardaí.

The case against Mr O’Reilly (23), of Mountrath, Laois, was adjourned again at Thurles District Court on Tuesday after the court heard there was a delay with sending a file on the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The athlete, who exited the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August after news emerged of a failed drugs test before he had departed for the event, in which he was due to compete in the middleweight division, is charged with being intoxicated in a public place; engaging in abusive, insulting or threatening behaviour; and failing to comply with the directions of a garda.

These offences are alleged to have occurred during an incident at Ballybeg, Littleton, Co Tipperary, on April 18th last.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll told the court the case had already been adjourned to wait for the DPP’s directions on the matter.

“I don’t have those directions to hand,” he said.

Juvenile involvement

“An issue arose. There are a number of individuals allegedly involved in the incident, including a juvenile, which has led to a slight delay in the file.”

The sergeant said the “whole file has to travel together” to the DPP for consideration, “including the juvenile matter, because it all allegedly arises from the same incident. There may be more serious charges.”

Solicitor for the accused, JJ Fitzgerald, said it was already more than two months since his client’s previous appearance.

Sgt O’Carroll said he realised “it’s going on a long time at this stage” but the delay had arisen because of the juvenile case.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case, remanding Michael O’Reilly on continuing bail until January 24th and marking it peremptory against the prosecution.