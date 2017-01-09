Beautician facing trial over botox-like treatment at Dublin salon

A Dublin beautician is facing trial accused of illegally providing a botox-like treatment at her salon.

Anne Rossi, who runs the Anne Rossi Clinic, at Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3, is being prosecuted by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) on 18 counts under the Irish Medicines Board Act.

Ms Rossi, of Howth Road, Raheny, Dublin, has not yet indicated how she will plead.

It is alleged that from November 20th, 2014 until January 27th, 2015, while not being a pharmacist, she supplied a medicinal product without a prescription.

Prescription-only substance

The product, named Dysport, contains the prescription-only substance Botulinum Toxin A.

It is also alleged that on the same dates she unlawfully placed the product on the market without authorisation.

It is further alleged that on or about November 5th, 2014 and February 10th, 2015, she imported the medicinal product into the State without the HPRA’s authorisation.

Prosecution solicitor Ronan O’Neill told Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court on Monday that there was consent to an adjournment to allow time for disclosure of the HPRA’s evidence to the defence.

Judge Brennan adjourned the case for six weeks.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Antoniotti said this suited his client, who did not address the court.