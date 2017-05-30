Armagh man deported from US further remanded in custody

A Co Armagh man, who was arrested at Dublin Airport after he was deported from the United States, has been further remanded in custody.

Aaron Brady (26), of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, was originally remanded in custody last week by Dundalk’s circuit and district courts which had issued warrants for his arrest after he failed to appear to face a number of charges dating from 2011.

The district court warrants are in relation to motoring offences connected to charges in the circuit court case for which he is awaiting sentence.

Dressed in an orange T-shirt and dark trousers, he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday. He spoke once during the hearing to greet the judge.

Garda Sergeant John Moroney told Judge Blake that Mr Brady is due to appear before Dundalk Circuit Court on Wednesday on matters arising from the same incident.

In relation to the district court charges, Sgt Moroney applied for a one-week remand and he said he believed there was consent to that.

Judge Blake further remanded Mr Brady in custody on the district court charges to appear again in one week when that aspect of the case will be listed for mention.

Last week a court in Dundalk heard that he had gone to the US because he had family there.

He was arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of bench warrants issued by the circuit and district courts in Dundalk in 2013. He admitted the taking of a car, criminal damage to a car and dangerous driving in Dundalk town centre.