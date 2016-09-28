AK47 charges for Patrick Hutch in Regency murder case

Patrick Hutch Jnr, who is accused of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin, has been further charged with possessing three AK47 assault rifles in connection with the fatal shooting.

Father-of-two, David Byrne (34) from Crumlin in Dublin was shot dead during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel on February 5th by a gang of heavily armed raiders.

In May, Patrick Hutch (24) of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, was charged with the murder of Mr Byrne and was remanded in custody.

Mr Hutch faced his eighth court appearance on Wednesday.

Det Sergeant Mick Mulligan told Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court that three further charges were put to Mr Hutch on Wednesday morning. He said he was charged at the courthouse after which Mr Hutch “said he had nothing to say in reply”

The three new charges are under the Firearms Act for unlawfully possessing three 7.62 X 39mm assault rifles with intent to endanger at the Regency Hotel on February 5th.

The assault rifles are popularly known as AK47s.

Judge Blake heard that the new charges were linked to the existing one already before the court.

Mr Hutch, who did not address the court, was remanded in custody to appear again next week pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

At an earlier stage in the proceedings it had been indicated at an earlier hearing that he could face a non-jury trial in the Special Criminal Court.

Det Sergeant Mulligan has already told the court that the DPP is deciding whether to issue a certificate for the Special Criminal Court.

Due to the nature of the charge the district court cannot grant bail, meaning Mr Hutch, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, will have to bring an application to the High Court to get released pending trial.