Woman found guilty of boyfriend’s manslaughter

A woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend during a drunken row has been found guilty of his manslaughter but not guilty of his murder.

Norma Phillips (46), of Phibsborough Road, Phibsborough, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Romanian national Stefan Neanu (36) at her former home on April 12th, 2015.

A Central Criminal Court jury of seven women and four men took seven hours to come to a unanimous verdict of manslaughter.

The jury had been told by Ms Justice Margaret Heneghan that if they believed Phillips, a Zimbabwean national, acted in self-defence during the row with Mr Neanu, but had used more force than was reasonably necessary, they should return a manslaughter verdict.

Following the verdict, the judge granted Phillips continuing bail until a sentencing hearing on February 13th.

Prosecuting counsel Denis Vaughan Buckley said the victim’s family would make a statement on the case on that date.

Emergency response

During four days of evidence, the jury heard that Phillips called the emergency services on the night of Mr Neanu’s death, telling them that there had been a stabbing.

When an ambulance, a fire brigade and gardaí arrived at the scene, she told them that a man had run into her home and stabbed Mr Neanu, before running off.

However, when she was later told at Mountjoy Garda station that Mr Neanu had died, Phillips changed her story.

She gave a voluntary statement saying that Mr Neanu pulled a knife on her and she thought he was going to harm her.

They had been drinking and an argument had broken out, but she could not remember what it was about.

She said that as he waved the knife at her, she pushed his hand away in self-defence, turning the blade towards him and fatally wounding him.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy said the wound, a single stab wound to the heart, could have been caused in the way Phillips described.

Judge’s statement

After hearing all the evidence, the judge told the jury that Phillips’s claim of self-defence meant there were three possible verdicts available to them.

They could find Phillips guilty of murder, if it had been proved beyond reasonable doubt that she was not acting in self-defence and had intended to kill or cause serious injury to Mr Neanu.

The manslaughter verdict could be reached if they believed she was acting in self-defence, but the force she used was not reasonable in the circumstances.

She said they should bring a verdict of not guilty if they believed Phillips had acted in self-defence and used reasonable force.