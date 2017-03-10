Wicklow murder accused ‘sobbed heavily’ when confronted by wife

A man accused of murdering a woman he had a sexual encounter with broke down and told gardaí he beat her to death after being confronted by his wife.

Roy Webster (40), from Ashbree, Ashford, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Anne Shortall (47) on April 3rd, 2015 at The Murrough, Co Wicklow. His plea was not accepted by the State.

The prosecution’s case is that Ms Shortall was beaten to death with a hammer after she told Mr Webster she was pregnant and threatened to reveal all about the sexual encounter they had four months earlier.

On Friday, the Central Criminal Court heard Mr Webster told gardaí where he had put the body of Ms Shortall after his wife asked him about the woman’s disappearance.

Det Sgt Fergus O’Brien told prosecuting counsel Paul Greene SC that he went to Mr Webster’s home on April 7th, four days after Ms Shortall went missing.

When he arrived Mr Webster’s wife, Sinead, invited him inside and asked him why her husband had been linked to Ms Shortall’s disappearance on social media.

The court heard she asked her husband if he had “anything to say that you are not saying?”.

She asked if Mr Webster had hurt Ms Shortall and his head went down and he started to cry.

“He said he had hurt her,” Det Sgt O’Brien told the court.

Det Sgt O’Brien immediately cautioned Mr Webster before his wife continued to question him, asking: “Did you hit her Roy?”

The detective told the court that Mr Webster’s “head went down and he started to cry and he said: ‘I did’”.

Mr Webster then began sobbing heavily in “gulps of crying” and then started “talking profusely”.

Det Sgt O’Brien said he went on to give a statement under caution in which he admitted hitting her with a hammer and stashing her body in his workshop.

The trial continues.