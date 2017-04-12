Vesel Jahiri found guilty of 2012 murder of Anna Finnegan

Vesel Jahiri (35), originally from Kosovo but of no fixed abode, has been found guilty by unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court of the murder of Anna Finnegan (25) at Allendale Glen, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on September 21st, 2012.

He was also found guilty by unanimous verdict of assaulting her brother Karl Finnegan, causing him harm, at the same place on the same date.

The jury returned their unanimous verdict before lunchtime Wednesday.

Opening the prosecution case to the jury seven weeks ago, Patrick Marrinan SC said that Jahiri and Anna Finnegan were in a relationship for about ten years and had two children together. However, their relationship “turned sour” prior to September 2012 and they ended up separating.

It was alleged that Jahiri stabbed Ms Finnegan to death after he “battered” down her front door and attacked her and her brother.

In his charge to the jury on Monday, Mr Justice Coffey said the prosecution case was primarily advanced by the evidence of Mr Finnegan.

He also said the prosecution placed particular emphasis on the evidence given by Korill Allen, a security officer attached to James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Mr Allen told the jury that he was in the process of lifting Anna Finnegan from the ground onto a trolley when she pointed at the accused and said: “He did it.”

In his charge, Mr Justice Coffey also told the jury they must put the fact that Jahiri punched the prosecuting barrister in the face out of their minds when considering their verdict.

Last Friday as the trial was reaching its closing stages, Jahiri punched Mr Marrinan SC in the face. The accused then leapt across the court benches before he was wrestled to the ground by five prison officers.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey later told the jury that the accused had been removed from the court and he then proceeded to charge the jury in his absence.

Jahiri previously dismissed his legal team and represented himself at the trial.