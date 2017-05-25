University student raped by man she met on Tinder, trial hears

A man has gone on trial accused of raping a university student, whom he met on the dating website Tinder, in the Dublin mountains.

Opening the case Thursday, Alexander Owens SC, prosecuting, told the jury at the Central Criminal Court that the alleged victim downloaded Tinder in September 2014 and began exchanging messages with the accused.

Mr Owens said that three days after their first online meeting, the pair arranged a date.

The accused collected the alleged victim outside her home and drove her to a McDonald’s, where they bought ice-cream and coffee, he said.

Mr Owens said the jury would hear evidence that then went for a drive and the accused became “extremely angry” when the woman rebuffed his sexual advances.

Mr Owens said the accused angrily ordered his date out of his car and drove away.

“It was after 10pm. This woman was stuck out there in the mountains and had no phone communication,” Mr Owens said.

It is alleged the accused then drove back and said to the complainant: “Get back into the car.” The woman did as she was asked, Mr Owens said.

The court heard the alleged victim will give evidence to the effect that the accused then drove her further up Kilmashogue Lane, Rathfarnham where he allegedly raped her.

Mr Justice Paul Butler warned the jury not to search the internet in relation to any of the parties involved in the case.

The alleged victim is expected to give evidence Friday with the trial expected to last one week.

The Louth man has pleaded not guilty to rape at Kilmashogue Lane on September 11th 2014. Both the accused and the complainant are entitled to anonymity throughout the trial.