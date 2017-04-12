Trial over family kidnap and €600,000 robbery collapses

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping a family as part of a €660,000 robbery has collapsed amid concerns some jurors may have been getting information from outside the trial.

Jonathan Gill (35) was accused of a kidnapping a Drogheda postal worker, his partner and their 10-week-old baby daughter before robbing €660,000 from the man’s workplace.

The jury of seven men and five women had deliberated for more than 14 hours since last Thursday following the month-long trial.

On the fifth day of deliberations the jury foreman handed a note to Judge Elma Sheahan.

The note stated: “I feel it is my duty to inform you I suspect people are getting information from people outside the jury.

“They’re using that information to make their decision. That is so wrong.”

The juror also said two strangers were heard talking about the case on a tram.

The judge told the jury that due to information of the utmost gravity coming to the court’s attention she was discharging the jury from its duty.

It was the State’s case that Mr Gill was one of a group of five who were involved in holding the family hostage in their home before moving them to a shed about a 90-minute drive away.

Mr Gill of Malahide Road, Swords, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to falsely imprisoning Warren Nawn, Jean Marie Nawn and their daughter in Drogheda between August 1st and August 2nd, 2011.

The judge remanded Mr Gill on continuing bail until April 28th.