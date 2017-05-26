Sonia Blount killing an ‘unspeakable tragedy’ for her son, says judge

A Dublin man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a single mother-of-one hours after her son’s third birthday party, in what the judge described as ‘an unspeakable tragedy’ for the child.

Sonia Blount’s family employed the services of a chid psychologist to help explain to the boy why he would never see his mother again, the Central Criminal Court heard.

Eric Locke had used a fake Facebook profile to lure the 31-year-old to a city hotel when she cut contact with him. She had been “in fear of him” due to his reaction to the break down of their brief relationship.

He then strangled her with his hands and the cable of her phone charger, and suffocated her by forcing her t-shirt into the back of her mouth with such force that he dislodged her teeth.

The 35-year-old, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, had pleaded not guilty to her murder, but admitted causing her death in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on the 16th of February 2014.

Locke had argued he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and that this diminished his responsibility. The defence, which falls under the Insanity Act, can result in a verdict of not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

This was rejected by a unanimous jury verdict on Monday, and he was found guilty of murder after an hour and 33 minutes of deliberations.

Two of his sisters delivered emotional victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing.

Outside the court a friend of the family Liz Gaffney read a short statement warning those using social media sites.

“We urge you to please be cautious and be aware. It is so easy to set up false profiles. Sonia made an error of judgement and paid for this with her life.

“We would also like to thank the jury for their unanimous timely decision and for seeing her murderer as the lying, manipulative person that he is, for this our family is so grateful.

“Sonia was an innocent, beautiful, kind, caring person and a mother who is sadly missed by all of us who knew her and loved her.

The family would also like to ask the media to respect their privacy at this time.”