Six jailed over death of Dale Creighton in Tallaght

Five Dublin men have been jailed for between three and seven and a half years for killing a man in an attack in Tallaght on New Year’s Day three years ago.

Dale Creighton (20) was assaulted at a footbridge over the Tallaght bypass between Saint Dominic’s Road and Greenhills Road in the early hours of January 1st, 2014.

He died in hospital the following day. The cause of his death was blunt force injury to his head and face.

Six men and one woman were originally charged with murder and went on trial at the Central Criminal Court in October after pleading not guilty. However, those charges were dropped on the 15th day of the trial, after they pleaded guilty to lesser charges and had their new pleas accepted.

The seven accused, who are from Tallaght, had all rung in the new year in a local night club.

They are 23-year-old Aisling Burke and 28-year-old David Burke, both with a current address at Beechpark, Collinstown, Co Westmeath; Graham Palmer (26) with a current address at Park Avenue, Portarlington, Co Laois; Ross Callery (23) currently of Gortlum Cottages, Brittas, Co Dublin; James Reid (26) currently of Glen Aoibhinn, Gorey, Co Wexford; Jason Beresford (23) with an address at Coill Diarmuida, Ard a’ Laoi, Castledermot, Co Kildare; and Gerard Stevens (27) currently of Grosvenor Square, Rathmines in Dublin.

They were all back before the court for sentencing on Monday morning.

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy said they were not evil or even bad people but described the fatal assault as prolonged and vicious. She noted that, following an allegation that he had stolen Aisling Burke’s phone, Mr Creighton was “marched up the steps onto the footbridge and mercilessly kicked and beaten”.

Graham Palmer, Ross Callery, Gerard Stevens, Jason Beresford and David Burke had changed their pleas to guilty of manslaughter and were sentenced this morning.

Palmer was jailed for five years, while Callery received a six-year jail term. David Burke received the longest jail term, at seven and a half years. Stephens received the shortest term, at three years. Beresford, the youngest of the five, was jailed for six years.

On Monday afternoon, Aisling Burke, a mother of one who had pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was sentenced to five years, with four suspended.

James Reid, who had pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, was given a two-year suspended sentence.