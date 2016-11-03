Psychiatric hospital resident ‘died after suffering 100 knife wounds’

A 55-year-old resident at a psychiatric hospital died after suffering more than 100 knife wounds to her head and face, a murder trial at the Central Criminal Court heard on Thursday.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said the woman also suffered a broken nose and had defensive injuries on her hands. He said she died from blood loss due to a knife wound to her jugular vein.

Paul Cuddihy (38), a former resident of the psychiatric unit in St Otteran’s Hospital in Waterford city, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Maria O’Brien at the facility on September 5th, 2014.

Mr Cuddihy is also charged with assault causing harm to nurses Breda Fennelly, Mary Grant and Terry Hayes and fellow hospital resident Mary Nugent on the same date.

He has also pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to these charges

Injuries

In court, Dr Curtis outlined the extent of the injuries to Ms O’Brien, saying that most of them were to the head and neck area.

Her stomach, organs, lungs and heart were normal.

Her head, however, suffered multiple stab wounds, one of which wounded the jugular vein.

She died from blood loss, with blunt force trauma to the head a contributing factor, he concluded.

Dr Curtis was shown a kitchen knife that was taken from Mr Cuddihy at the scene of the incident. He said this knife could have caused the injuries to Ms O’Brien.

The trial continues.