The sister of mother-of-two Anna Finnegan urged victims of domestic violence not to be afraid to speak out after Vesel Jahiri was found guilty of her murder.

Lisa Finnegan spoke outside the Criminal Courts of Justice following Wedesday’s verdict. She said the trial had been “gruelling, exhausting and mentally draining” but “the jury had made the right decision”.

“They (the jury) can sleep tight tonight as they have put a very dangerous man away. I urge any young girls out there who are suffering the same as Anna did to come forward and speak to somebody, anybody, somebody will help you,” she said.

Lisa Finnegan said Anna told her she felt “so alone sometimes”. For those in vulnerable situations, however, there were people who could help such as a” next-door neighbour, friend, mother, auntie, somebody”, Lisa Finnegan said.

She added she was “so happy” they had got justice for Anna. “We could not be “We are very scared of this man and now the world can see why Anna was so terrified of him and why Anna could never say anything.

“We are just glad the whole thing is over now and we can move on with our lives, try and be happy again and try and live without Anna,” she said.

Lisa Finnegan said she would visit Anna’s grave. “My parents, my brother, my sister, I just want to be with them now and spend some time with them,” she said.

Janice O’Neill, a friend of the deceased, said she “could not believe” that Anna had got “the justice she deserved”.

“It’s taken five very hard years for happier unless our sister was here with us,” she said.

all of us. I just can’t believe the animal is locked up. Thank god,” she said.

* Women’s Aid national freephone helpline can be contacted at 1800 341 900