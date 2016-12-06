‘No formula’ to equate amount of sedative GP gave daughter with levels found in system

There is no formula to equate the amount of a sedative a person has taken with what is found in their system, the trial of a doctor accused of the manslaughter of her daughter has heard.

Bernadette Scully (58), a GP from Emvale, Bachelor’s Walk, Tullamore, is accused of unlawfully killing Emily Barut (11), who was profoundly disabled, by giving her too much sedative on September 15th, 2012. She has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Scully is charged with an act of gross negligence involving the administration of an excessive quantity of chloral hydrate. The trial heard that Emily had severe epilepsy, as well as microcephaly and cerebral palsy. She had the mental age of a six-month old, and could not move or speak.

On Tuesday morning, one of the main prosecuting gardaí, Inspector Ger Glavin, was cross examined in the court. He gave evidence on Monday of the four interviews conducted with Ms Scully following her arrest in April 2014.

Ms Scully had explained that Emily had been in a lot of pain for the last two weeks of her life, after having a procedure to replace the tube into her stomach through which she received fluids and medication.

‘Unprecedented’ seizure

She said she had given her chloral hydrate when she became upset at 2am and 6am, and had given it again when she had an ‘unprecedented’ seizure at about 11am. Ms Scully accepted that she had given her too much of the sedative.

The trial has already heard that 220 micrograms of the drug’s metabolite, trichloroethanol, was found in Emily’s bloodstream after her death, and the inspector was cross examined about this by the defence.

Kenneth Fogarty SC, for Ms Scully, asked Insp Glavin if it had ever been part of the investigation to find out “what type of quantity of chloral hydrate would give rise to what type of quantity trichloroethanol”.

“It was, yes,” he replied, adding that working it out was “left to the experts”.

“With all the experts involved, there’s no formula before the jury that equates a level of chloral hydrate with a level of trichloroethanol,” suggested Mr Fogarty.

“I think you tried to illicit that from a number of expert witnesses,” accepted the inspector.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of seven women and five men.