Murder trial hears accused said she was acting in self-defence

A woman who is on trial for murder told gardai she was acting in self-defence, the Central Criminal Court heard on Tuesday.

Norma Phillips (46), a Zimbabwean national of Phibsboro Road, Phibsboro, Dublin 7 has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 36-year-old Stefan Neanu on April 12th, 2015 at her former home on the Phibsboro Road.

Opening the trial prosecuting counsel Denis Vaughan Buckley SC told the jury that they will hear evidence that gardaí responded to an emergency call from a woman saying someone had been stabbed.

When gardaí and paramedics arrived they found Mr Neanu injured but still conscious in a bedroom.

Mr Buckley said gardaí asked Ms Phillips what had happened and she initially said an Irish man wearing a balaclava had run into the house and stabbed Mr Neanu.

Mr Buckley said that in subsequent interviews with gardaí she told them she had acted in self-defence.

The trial continues in front of Justice Margaret Heneghan and a jury of four men and eight women.