Murder accused said he didn’t know why he kicked stranger in the head

One of seven Dubliners charged with murdering Dale Creighton said on Wednesday he didn’t know why he had kicked a defenceless stranger in the head three times, adding that he “just got caught up” with it.

The jury in the Central Criminal Court trial heard evidence on Wednesday of garda interviews conducted with one of the accused, Gerard Stevens, who initially denied involvement.

Dale Creighton was assaulted on New Year’s morning, 2014 at the footbridge over the Tallaght bypass between Saint Dominic’s Road and Greenhills Road. The 20-year-old died in hospital the following day.

A woman and six men, who are in their 20s and from Tallaght, have all pleaded not guilty to murder.

They are 23-year-old Aisling Burke and 28-year-old David Burke, both with a current address at Beechpark, Collinstown, Co Westmeath; Graham Palmer (26) with a current address at Park Avenue, Portarlington, Co Laois; Ross Callery (23) currently of Gortlum Cottages, Brittas, Co Dublin; James Reid (26) currently of Glen Aoibhinn, Gorey, Co Wexford; Jason Beresford (23) with an address at Coill Diarmuida, Ard a’ Laoi, Castledermot, Co Kildare; and Gerard Stevens (27) currently of Grosvenor Square, Rathmines in Dublin.

Each accused also initially pleaded not guilty to violent disorder at the footbridge. However, Jason Beresford later changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the violent disorder charge.

Garda Kieran Kilcoyne testified he arrested Mr Stevens on the night of January 3rd, 2014 and interviewed him a number of times the following day.

He gave evidence of Mr Stevens’ initial denials of involvement in what the accused agreed was a bloodbath of people beating a defenceless male. However, he was then shown CCTV footage of himself assaulting Mr Creighton on the footbridge.

“You kick him with your foot three times into the head area. Why?” he was asked.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “I can’t remember doing it.”

It was put to him he had then leant over and hit him with his fist and later slapped him on the back of the head.

“Why?” he was asked again.

“I don’t know,” he repeated.

He said he had gone up the steps of the bridge because he had seen people he knew up there.

He agreed it was an unprovoked attack on a defenceless male, whom he had never met.

He was asked how he felt about it.

“Pretty sh*t,” he replied.

“I don’t know what to do with myself. I feel like a f**king scumbag,” he added later.

He said he wouldn’t intentionally hurt anyone, even an animal.

“I just got caught up with that,” he said.

The trial continues on Wednesday afternoon before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy and a jury of six men and six women.