Murder accused’s description of autism symptoms ‘from textbook’

A psychiatrist who assessed a Dublin man charged with murder said the accused described having symptoms of autism in a way that seemed ‘lifted from a textbook’.

The consultant psychiatrist was giving evidence for the State this (Thursday) morning in the Central Criminal Court trial of Eric Locke, who used a fake Facebook profile to meet Sonia Blount after she had cut contact with him following a brief relationship.

Mr Locke is charged with murdering the 31-year-old in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on February 16th, 2014.

The 35-year-old, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, has pleaded not guilty, but admits causing the death of the mother-of-one, who was found strangled and suffocated.

Dr Francis Kelly told Ronan Kennedy BL, prosecuting, he met Mr Locke twice earlier this year. He did not find him to be suffering from a mental illness at the time of the meetings, and could not find any evidence of mental illness in his prison medical notes or in DVDs of his Garda interviews.

“He made a very curious statement to me, that he often couldn’t understand the emotions in people’s faces of get their jokes,” he recalled.

“He said it in a manner that was almost as if he had lifted it from a textbook, and it’s a very common description of autism and Pervasive Developmental Disorder,” he said, referring to diagnoses given to Mr Locke by a psychiatrist for the defence.

“It struck me as not terribly credible, particularly as in his later years, he describes being able to talk with others in various social situations.”

He noted that Mr Locke had a friend with whom he enjoyed watching football, and was able to go to pubs and talk to others, including strangers, on a fairly frequent basis.