Murder accused knew what he was doing was wrong, court hears

The prosecutor in a murder trial has said accused “well knew” what he was doing was wrong when he killed a woman with whom he had a brief relationship.

Eric Locke, who is accused of murdering Sonia Blount three years ago, was well able to control himself and that there could not be any question of diminished responsibility due to a mental disorder, the court heard.

Remy Farrell SC was giving his closing speech in the Central Criminal Court trial of Mr Locke, who used a fake Facebook profile to meet Ms Blount after she had cut contact with him.

Mr Locke is charged with murdering the mother-of-one in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on February 16th, 2014.

The 35-year-old, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, has pleaded not guilty, but admits causing the 31-year-old’s death.

Mr Farrell described consultant psychiatrist Dr Sean Ó Domhnaill as “the cornerstone of the defence for diminished responsibility”.

He noted that the other defence psychiatrist said he was relying on Dr Ó Domhnaill’s diagnosis of Pervasive Developmental Disorder in Mr Locke.

“Dr Ó Domhnaill is wholly unreliable,” he said. “His lack of familiarly with the ev is simply stunning.”

The prosecutor suggested there must be a basic concern for Dr Ó Domhnaill’s competence as a witness in such a case.

“He has come to a series of outlandish conclusions that not even the defence are prepared to rely on,” he said.

“He says this is actually a case of insanity,” Mr Farrell said, adding that nobody else was ‘buying that’.

He said the evidence clearly showed Mr Locke knew what he was doing was wrong, was well able to control himself and there could not be any question of diminished responsibility.