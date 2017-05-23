Mother described two year old son as ‘fake child’, sentence hearing told

A mother who was suffering from a personality disorder described her two-year-old son as a “fake child” on the day she killed him by stabbing a pair of scissors into his neck, a court has heard.

Hazel Waters (47) of Ridge Hall, Ballybrack has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her son Muhammad Hassan Khan between October 15 and 16, 2014.

The toddler was found dead in the bedroom of their home on October 16.

At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning Detective Sergeant Joe O’Hara told prosecuting counsel Luán Ó’Braonáin SC that Ms Waters sent a text message to her other son, Jessie, on the morning she killed Hassan.

The text said, “Hassan is a fake child,” and added: “They are making people and children to look the same.”

She had also claimed that her son and other members of her family were “clones”.

Det Sgt O’Hara said the alarm was raised when Ms Waters arrived at her sister-in-law’s house without Hassan and was unable to say where he was. Gardaí were called and discovered the body at her home. The sentencing hearing continues this afternoon in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy at the Central Criminal Court.