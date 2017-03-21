Michael Lowry’s tax trial adjourned again

The trial of Independent TD Michael Lowry for alleged tax offences has been adjourned until later this year.

Mr Lowry’s trial was due to begin this week but Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard several legal issues need to be resolved before it can proceed. The case will return to court on April 3rd, when a new trial date is expected to be set.

Mr Lowry (60), of Glenreigh, Holycross, Co Tipperary is facing charges that he allegedly filed incorrect tax returns in 2003 and 2007.

The Independent TD appeared initially before Thurles District Court in 2014, charged with three counts of knowingly filing incorrect tax returns on October 31st, 2003, and one count of knowingly filing an incorrect tax return on August 3rd, 2007.

In 2014, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath formally sent him forward for trial to Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court, on his own bail bond of €500. His trial was later transferred from Co Tipperary to Dublin on the application of the DPP.