Meath man who drove speeding van at Balbriggan garda jailed for three years

A Meath man who drove a van straight at a garda at high speed forcing him to jump out of its path to escape serious injury has been jailed for three years.

The sentence hearing of Cornelius Price (35) heard how the fear that the garda felt in the wake of the incident at Balbriggan Garda station in Co Dublin caused him to consider leaving the force.

Price, of Rockleigh House, Richardstown, Gormanstown, Co Meath, was found guilty following a trial earlier this month by a majority jury verdict of one count of endangering a garda at Balbriggan Garda station, Co Dublin, on January 22nd, 2014.

Price had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to recklessly engaging in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to Garda Gary Dillane.

On Friday, Judge Patricia Ryan noted that it was an aggravating factor that the offence had been committed against a garda acting in the execution of his duty and took into account the effect the offence has had on him.

She noted in mitigation the efforts Price had made during his time in custody in relation to educational achievements and voluntary work.

Judge Ryan said the court was taking into account the effect a custodial sentence would have on his family. She noted that he had already spent 10½ months in custody on a separate charge of threatening to damage Garda property of which he was later acquitted.

She imposed a sentence of three years imprisonment which she backdated to the date of his conviction on February 17th last.