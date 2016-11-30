Manslaughter accused used medical skills to ‘care for’ disabled child

The sister of a woman who is on trial for the manslaughter of her disabled daughter, has told the court the accused had used her expertise as a doctor to improve her child’s life.

Teresa Scully was giving evidence to the Central Criminal Court in the trial of 58-year-old Offaly GP Bernadette Scully.

Ms Scully is charged with unlawfully killing Emily Barut (11) at their home at Emvale, Bachelor’s Walk, Tullamore. It’s alleged that she killed her by an act of gross negligence involving the administration of an excessive quantity of chloral hydrate on September 15th, 2012. She has pleaded not guilty.

Teresa Scully testified that her sister was a pillar of strength, who had helped their mother care for her younger siblings when their father died.

“All Bernie ever wanted to do was to have a little baby of her own, and there was no-one more deserving because all she had done all her life was give, give, give,” she said.

She explained that the accused and her husband had gone through a number of IVF treatments, with the third resulting in the pregnancy with Emily.

“She just wanted that little baby so much and she was over the moon,” she recalled. “The sun shone over her and no-one could darken her days.”

Microcephaly

Teresa Scully said that, soon after Emily was born, it was apparent that she had some difficulties and she was eventually diagnosed with microcephaly.

“Her world went black and she was devastated by the news that her little baby was going to struggle in life,” she said.

“Bernie’s instinct was to care...With her love, compassion and devotion to that little baby,... she decided to use her expertise as a doctor to improve her life, her outcomes.”

She said she would spend up to two hours several times a day trying to feed Emily. However, at any moment, Emily could gag and all that food and nutrition would come back up.

She said she went to a number of clinics in England to try to learn more.

“If she came away with one little bit of information to improve Emily’s life, she’d be happy,” she said, mentioning that the pathologist had noticed no contractions of her limbs despite lack of movement.

“That’s all down to Bernie,” she said.

Teresa Scully said she had seen Emily have seizures when her sister and niece had gone to stay with her and her three children in England following the death of her husband. He had died in 2008 while serving in Afghanistan.

“It was very frightening, very severe, very distressing for Bernie,” she said. “As a doctor, as a human being, she could never bear to see anyone hurting.”

The court has already heard that Emily had surgery two weeks before her death and was not sleeping due to pain as a result. Teresa Scully said the time leading up to Emily’s death was difficult and exhausting for her sister.

“She was already sleep-deprived over many years,” she said.

The trial continues.