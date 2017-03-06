Man who beat ex-girlfriend to be assessed for community service

A man who falsely imprisoned and “ferociously” beat his ex-girlfriend because she found a new partner is to be assessed to see if he is suitable for community service.

The Central Criminal Court heard the 30-year-old woman woke up in her bed to find Robert Maguire (34) standing over her and spitting on her. He threatened to kill her before kicking her in the genitals and beating her into unconsciousness as her children screamed at the bedroom door.

Mr Justice Paul Butler ordered the Probation Service to assess if Maguire is suitable for community service after Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, asked if society would be best served by sending the accused to prison.

The judge said the false imprisonment was at the lower end of the scale. Mr O’Higgins agreed and said it was “incidental” to the assault charge.

‘Very serious’

Mr Justice Butler said it was a “very, very serious assault” and the seeking of a community service report should not be seen as an indication of his final intentions.

Maguire of Colthurst Gardens, Hunting Glen, Lucan pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and false imprisonment in the woman’s Dublin home on January 14th, 2012.

Maguire had been in an “on-again, off-again” relationship with the woman for more than 10 years before they broke up for good in late 2011. He is the father of three of her children.

Mr O’Higgins said the motive for the attack was that Maguire had found out the woman was in a new relationship. He said it was a case of “sexual jealousy”.

“It doesn’t come within a million miles of justification but might help the court to understand why behaviour occurred,” Mr O’Higgins said.

He said Maguire was offering an “unequivocal apology” for his actions.

Mr Justice Butler remanded Maguire on continuing bail until May 22nd when he will impose sentence.