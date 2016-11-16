Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of partner in Cobh

A 63-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his partner at their home last year.

Patrick O’Rourke of Cooline Drive, Ballyvoloon, Cobh, Co Cork, was charged with attempting to murder Donna Foster at Cooline Drive on August 11th, 2015.

On Monday at the Central Criminal Court, O’Rourke pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury was sworn in to hear his trial.

At 2pm on Wednesday, Mr Brendan Grehan SC asked for his client to be rearraigned and arraigned on a second count.

Mr Grehan also asked the court for an opportunity for his client to read a letter of apology to the court.

O’Rourke then pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Donna Foster in Cork last year.

He also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a minor at the same address on the same date.