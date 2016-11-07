Man jailed for life over Cork Prison murder

Brian Veale has been jailed for life at the Central Criminal Court for murdering Graham Johnson in the kitchen of Cork Prison.

Veale, with a last address at Dominic Street, Cork, and originally from Dungarvan, Co Waterford had pleaded not guilty to murdering Graham Johnson at Cork Prison, Rathmore Road in Cork City on May 16th, 2015.

On October 26th last, a jury of seven men and five women deliberated for one hour and 56 minutes before finding Veale guilty of murdering Mr Johnson.

