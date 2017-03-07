Man found guilty of murder of Daniel McAnaspie in Dublin

There were roars of “Justice for Daniel” at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday after Richard Dekker was found guilty of the murder of Daniel McAnaspie.

Dekker (30) from the Blanchardstown area of Dublin was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of the 17-year-old ’s murder at Tolka Valley Park on February 26th, 2010.

Trevor Noone (28), also from Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month for his role in the boy’s death.

Dekker’s conviction came after a week-long trial and more than eight hours of deliberation by the jury at the Central Criminal Court.

When the foreman confirmed that the verdict was unanimous, at least one of Daniel’s family could be heard whispering “well done, well done”.

When Justice Patrick McCarthy said he would remand Dekker in custody until a sentencing hearing on April 3rd, they cheered and clapped.

One shouted: “Well done judge, well done jury” while others shouted “Justice for Daniel”, a slogan that has been emblazoned on T-shirts worn by the teen victim’s family during the trial.

Prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC said Daniel’s family will prepare a statement for the court which will be read out at the sentencing hearing.

Having been convicted of murder, Dekker faces a mandatory life sentence.

More to follow.