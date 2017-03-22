Man faces Special Criminal Court trial over David Douglas murder

A Dublin man accused of murdering David Douglas will face trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Mr Douglas (55) was shot dead last July.

Earlier this month, at Dublin District Court, Nathan Foley (18), with an address at Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin 8 was charged with the murder of Mr Douglas at Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on July 1st last year.

Mr Foley is also charged with damaging a car at Strand Road, Dublin 4 three days later, on July 4th, 2016.

State solicitor Michael O’Donovan told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was applying for an order to have Mr Foley face trial at the Special Criminal Court.

The DPP can direct an accused face trial in the non-jury court if it deems “the ordinary courts are inadequate for effective administration of justice”.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge John O’Hagan and Judge Ann Ryan, made the order.